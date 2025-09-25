Russia considers revival of WTO work necessary, Lavrov said at G20 meeting

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. Moscow believes it is necessary to revive the World Trade Organization (WTO) as the sole recognized regulator of multilateral trade, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

"I would like to highlight the vast creative potential of G20, whose composition reflects contemporary geopolitical realities. After all, it includes both dynamically developing new centers of influence, including BRICS states, and G7 countries. We advocate for the swift implementation of the agreements reached within G20 to strengthen the role of countries from the Global South and East in the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, taking into account their real weight in global economy. It is also important to revive the WTO as the sole recognized regulator of multilateral trade," he said at a meeting taking place on the sidelines of the High-level Week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.