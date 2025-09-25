MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated that the territories Vladimir Zelensky mentioned in interviews are actually of strategic interest to Britain and other NATO members. According to her, these allies are working tirelessly to obstruct the peace process in Ukraine.

"Zelensky is telling the world - be it US President Donald Trump, the United Nations, or interview audiences - that he refuses to consider any settlement options that do not involve regaining Ukraine's lost territories," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel. "In reality, these territories are not valued by the Ukrainian people. The only ones eager to lay claim to them are Britain and other NATO members, which explains their persistent efforts, just as in 2022, to sabotage peace initiatives."

She emphasized that Zelensky’s silence regarding the residents of these territories is not surprising. "He treats people like mere statistics," Zakharova observed.

What’s truly revealing, she pointed out, is the question: "Who actually needs these 'territories' in Ukraine?" If they were genuinely vital, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians wouldn’t be fleeing abroad to seek benefits. Instead, they would be risking their lives fighting on the front lines for these assets.

"The population remaining in Ukraine does not care for these so-called 'territories.' Their real desire is to see the self-styled 'man-catchers' - those who send them to fight - kick the bucket. Fighting for what’s your own requires more than lounging on the couch and hiding behind skirts.".