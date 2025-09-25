Desire to contain Russia in the Arctic will negatively affect global economy — MFA

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The reckless desire of some Western countries to contain Russia in the Arctic has negative consequences for the entire global economy, Vladislav Maslennikov, Director of the Department of European Problems at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

"It is obvious that the reckless intention of some Western states to restrain Russia in the Arctic, including through the endless escalation of sanctions-driven pressure on our economic operators and their foreign partners, has very negative consequences for the whole global community, and indeed for the entire world economy," the diplomat said at the session "The Northern Sea Route - 500 Years from Now" held as part of Atomic Week in Moscow.

As the diplomat noted, such a policy by some Western nations endangers international project cooperation in the north, as well as joint work in emergency response, search and rescue, fisheries, ecology, environmental protection, and scientific research.

The diplomat stressed that Russia has been, is, and will remain the largest Arctic power. The future of the Arctic, with its unique climate and vulnerable biological environment, and the prospects for international dialogue in the region largely depend on Russia, he said.

"Our country sets the standards for responsible Arctic governance and its sustainable socioeconomic development, showing an example of truly caring attitude toward the region's natural wealth and the cultural heritage of its indigenous peoples," he went on.

"I believe that Russia will undoubtedly maintain its role as a responsible player in the Arctic, a responsible steward of its Arctic territories and the development of the Northern Sea Route opens up additional prospects there," Maslennikov concluded.

About the Forum

The World Atomic Week (WAW), organized by the Rosatom State Corporation, is underway from September 25 to 28 at the VDNKh expo in Moscow. This largest international forum for the nuclear and related industries is timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry. This is the first time an atomic forum of this scale and format has been held.

Representatives from over 100 countries are expected to attend the event, including ministers, entrepreneurs, scientists, and young people. About 20,000 representatives of international organizations (IAEA, WNA, WANO), employees of the Russian nuclear industry, and students from technical universities are expected at the forum.