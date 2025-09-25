Number of mercenaries from Latin America on the rise, expert says

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The amount of foreign mercenaries from Latin American nations in Ukraine is growing, with active recruitment underway in Colombia, Mexico and Brazil, military expert Boris Rozhin told TASS.

"Mercenaries are still being dispatched to Ukraine, and the number of fighters from Latin America has particularly risen. Recruitment is taking place in Colombia, Mexico, and Brazil," he said.

According to the expert, despite a drop in those eager to gain attention in the war, as was the case in 2021-2022, the overall figure of foreign fighters remains considerable. US and European citizens are still among them.

He also added that, according to the American press, the Russian strike on July 21 left at least 15 foreign mercenaries dead and more than 100 wounded. The expert stressed that the true number of mercenary casualties from this strike could be greater.