BELGOROD, September 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces targeted population centers in the Belgorod Region with more than 120 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and fired two rounds of munitions over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorodsky District, the settlement of Oktyabrsky, the villages of Bessonovka, Nikolskoye, Novaya Nelidovka, Petrovka, Tavrovo, Ustinka, Chayki, Cheremoshnoye and the Valkovsky farmstead have been attacked by 16 unmanned aerial vehicles with 15 of them neutralized," the governor wrote, adding that, as a result of a drone detonating, windows of three apartments in a residential building shattered.

The Ukrainian army attacked the Borisovsky District with an FPV drone with no damage. The Valuysky District was attacked with 25 drones, hitting two private residences. The Ukrainian army attacked the Volokonovsky District with three UAVs, damaging a private home.

Ukrainian troops fired two rounds of munitions and launched 11 drones at population centers in the Grayvoronsky District. According to Gladkov, one man, injured in a Ukrainian attack on September 23, came to a hospital for medical aid and, upon receiving it, was discharged to continue treatment on an outpatient basis.

Ukrainian units launched 18 UAVs at the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. The Shebekinsky District was attacked with 51 drones. The governor noted that a woman who was injured in a UAV detonation on September 20 sought aid at the Shebekino Central Clinical Hospital. Medics diagnosed her with barotrauma, provided aid and discharged her for outpatient treatment.

The regional governor added that in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka two private residences sustained damage, with one of them destroyed after explosive devices were dropped from a UAV.