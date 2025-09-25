Putin to address Global Atomic Forum along with foreign leaders

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign leaders will deliver speeches at the Global Atomic Forum, taking place in Moscow as part of World Atomic Week, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.

"Putin will take part today in the Global Atomic Forum, which is taking place on the sidelines of World Atomic Week from September 25 to 28. This World Atomic Week is taking place at the VDNKh exhibition center in Moscow. Putin will participate in this forum along with foreign guests. There will be speeches by foreign heads of state and government," he said.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev will welcome the foreign leaders to the forum. Guests and participants will include Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Acting President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, as well as Iranian Vice President and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev, and representatives of Egypt, Niger, and "some specialized organizations."