DONETSK, September 25. /TASS/. Russian assault units have taken Krasnoarmeysk in a semi-circle, Igor Kimakovsky, aide to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told TASS.

"Krasnoarmeysk is taken in a semi-circle. Our assault groups are putting pressure on the enemy in the city from three sides. The Ukrainian armed forces are being squeezed from the north, south, and east," he said.

Kimakovsky added that the Ukrainian military is attempting to transfer reserves from the assault troops and is strengthening its defenses with drone units.