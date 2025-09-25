Air defenses take down 15 Ukrainian drones in LPR, no casualties — local leader

LUGANSK, September 25. /TASS/. Air defense systems eliminated 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight when civilian infrastructure was attacked in four municipal districts in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the republic’s head Leonid Pasechnik said on his Telegram channel.

He added that no casualties have been reported.

"The Ukrainian armed forces have intensified strikes on the republic’s territory. Overnight, the enemy attacked four municipal areas. Strikes have been carried out on Shchastye, Novopskov, the suburbs of Krasny Luch and Severodonetsk. <...> Fortunately, there have been no casualties. The emergency services reacted in time and dealt with consequences," his statement reads.

According to Pasechnik, thanks to coordinated work by air defense units, the impact of the enemy attack was minimized. Overall, 15 UAVs were eliminated.