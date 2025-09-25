MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 300 servicemen in a Russian strike on a training ground in the Chernigov region, as well as an underground headquarters, Russian security forces told TASS.

According to the Ukrainian army, as a result of a combined strike and a direct hit on the headquarters, "it was not possible to completely avoid casualties among manpower," with some servicemen injured.

"An Iskander missile strike was launched on the Goncharovsky training ground in the Chernigov region. The enemy's losses are estimated at up to 300 mobilized troops. The underground headquarters of the training ground, as well as hangars with equipment and containers with long-range drones, were destroyed," the source said.

Ukraine’s 95th separate airborne assault brigade, the 3rd separate heavy mechanized brigade, the 111th separate territorial defense brigade, and the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems "Achilles" suffered losses.

Three hangars with equipment and 12 Ukrainian vehicles were destroyed.