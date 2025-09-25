Russia’s permanent mission to UN warns of existential risks for humanity from AI

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky warned that an AI race between geopolitical opponents may pose an existential threat to humankind.

"The so called AI race, or the ambition to outpace geopolitical rivals by rapidly expanding the boundaries of a technology that is not yet fully known or controllable <…> may as well cause existential risks, like the arms race, to humanity," the Russian diplomat said at a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on artificial intelligence on Wednesday.

While Polyansky said it was too early to raise this issue at the UNSC, he proposed discussing military and security aspects of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at related inclusive venues, such as the Open-ended Working Group on Security of and in the Use of Information or the Group of Governmental Experts (GGE) on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems.