Lavrov reiterates support for Serbia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty — Russia’s MFA

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation in Kosovo with his Serbian counterpart, Marko Djuric, as he reiterated the support for Serbia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting between the two top diplomats on the sidelines of the High-level Week of the 80th UN General Assembly.

"The Russian side reiterated its full support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia. It emphasized the need for a strict compliance with the UN Security Council’s fundamental Resolution 1244 and the General Framework (Dayton) Agreement for Peace to achieve a lasting and sustainable settlement in the Balkans," the statement reads.

The two foreign ministers highlighted "the consistent development of the relations of strategic partnership between the two countries, and the maintenance of intensive and meaningful contacts amid the crisis in the system of international relations." Also, they discussed "key issues of bilateral cooperation," the ministry added.