Lavrov pushes for immediate end to US economic embargo on Cuba — MFA

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s push to put an end to the US economic and financial embargo on Cuba immediately at a meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting between the two top diplomats on the sidelines of the High-level Week of the 80th UN General Assembly.

"Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed the principled stance of the Russian Federation that it is necessary to put an immediate end to the US commercial and financial embargo on Cuba and remove the country from the American list of state sponsors of terrorism," the ministry said.

According to it, Lavrov and Rodriguez "synchronized watches on vital aspects of the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership" and "confirmed their mutual commitment to maintain the intensive political dialogue between Moscow and Havana and deepen the trade and economic cooperation."

The two foreign ministers also noted common approaches on the overwhelming majority of global and regional issues as they expressed the two countries’ willingness to bolster cooperation at the United Nations and other international venues, including BRICS, Russia’s MFA concluded.