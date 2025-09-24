Russia interested in work with Confederation of Sahel States — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. Russia is interested in continuing its work with members of the Confederation of Sahel States (Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger) in the four-party format, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov met with the top diplomats of the Confederation of Sahel States: Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore and Nigerien Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare.

"Dear friends, this is our second meeting in this format, comprising the foreign ministers of the Confederation of Sahel States and the Russian Federation. We all remember how well our April meeting in Moscow went. We want to continue working in this format, and we consider it promising. We have a lot in common, not only in our bilateral economic, defense, humanitarian and cultural relations, but also within the UN framework," he said.