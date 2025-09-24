Russia, US must agree on direct flights, opening of visa centers — envoy

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington need to agree on resuming direct air travel between the two countries and opening visa centers, Russian presidential envoy for relations with international organizations for reaching sustainable development goals Boris Titov said in an interview with TASS, adding that a positive resolution to those issues will facilitate the development of important contacts between Russia and the United States.

Although there are currently ways to fly to the US from Russia, for example via Istanbul or Tashkent, which is a "very convenient route," the resumption of direct flights will have a positive effect on cooperation between the two countries, he noted.

"Of course, direct flights greatly facilitate mutual contacts between businesses and people. We still need to work on visa regimes," Titov stressed.

The Russian President's special representative also pointed out the presence of "potentially enormous prospects for what is currently being slowed down or even frozen." "I think that if we reach an agreement today and the unilateral unfair sanctions are lifted, there will be a rapid growth in the tourist flow, and issues related to mutual economic investment will develop," he said.