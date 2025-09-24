Lavrov, Rubio confirm readiness to seek peaceful solutions for Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio exchanged opinions on the Ukrainian crisis settlement in continuation of the understanding reached during the Alaska summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The heads of the two states’ foreign policy agencies exchanged opinions on resolving the Ukrainian crisis in continuation of agreements reached during the Russia-US summit in Anchorage," the ministry said. "Mutual interest in searching for peaceful solutions was reaffirmed."

"Lavrov stressed our country’s readiness to stick to the policies elaborated by the leaders of Russia and the United States in Alaska, including coordinating with the US side the effort to address the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict," it continued. "The minister underscored the unacceptability of schemes aimed at protracting the conflict that are being promoted by Kiev and certain European countries."

Besides, the two top diplomats have synchronized watches "on the entire array of topics of the bilateral agenda, including prospects for restoring social and political contacts."

"The need to build on the momentum to the process of normalizing bilateral relations, created by the presidents of Russia and the United States, was confirmed," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "Both sides noted the need to step up the effort to restore proper functioning of diplomatic missions."

Lavrov and Rubio also agreed to "continue the constructive dialogue between the Russian and US foreign policy agencies.".