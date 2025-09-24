Russian defense minister holds meeting of technical council on UAV control system

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has held a meeting of the technical council on the development of the unmanned aerial vehicle control system and ways of improving its effectiveness.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has held a meeting of the technical council on the development of the unmanned aerial vehicle control system and measures to improve its effectiveness. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Russian Defense Ministry, central military command bodies, representatives of troop groups, research, educational and public organizations, and industrial enterprises," the Defense Ministry said.

The technical council examined the use of unmanned systems by troops, as well as issues related to the development of situational awareness and automated control of unmanned systems, including the use of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine vision, and neural networks.