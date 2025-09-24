UAVs carry out 80% of fire missions in special operation zone — defense minister

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. About 80% of fire missions in the special military operation zone are carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has said.

"The experience of the special military operation has shown that the use of unmanned aerial vehicles has recently increased exponentially. In the special operation zone, they are involved in 80% of fire missions," he said.

Belousov noted that the success of troop operations is largely determined by the effective control of unmanned aerial vehicles.

"In this regard, issues of improving control are becoming a priority. Therefore, they are on the agenda of the technical council’s meeting. Today, we will outline the development guidelines for the unmanned systems control system in the near and long term," he emphasized.