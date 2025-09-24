West preparing its population for allegedly inevitable war with Russia — delegation head

VIENNA, September 24. /TASS/. The West is conducting a systematic campaign to instill in Europeans the idea of an allegedly inevitable war with Russia, Yulia Zhdanova, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, said during a plenary session of the Forum for Security Cooperation and the OSCE Permanent Council.

"The West’s escalation of anti-Russian hysteria is increasingly taking the form of a systematic campaign to implant in the European population the idea of an inevitable direct military conflict with Russia. They deliberately interpret any actions by Russia as intentional escalation of tensions. Meanwhile, the true essence of their strategy is to create public demand for militarization, for a war against Russia," the diplomat stated.