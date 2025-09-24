Two dead, eight injured: what is known about Ukrainian UAV attack on Novorossiysk

KRASNODAR, September 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones have attacked downtown Novorossiysk, in southern Russia. According to the latest information, two people are dead and eight injured. A state of emergency has been declared in the city.

TASS has compiled the key details about the incident.

Circumstances

- On the afternoon of September 24, Novorossiysk came under attack by Ukrainian UAVs, Krasnodar province Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported.

- The drones struck the city center near the Novorossiysk hotel.

- Drones continue to come, and are being repelled, Kondratyev stated.

- A temporary accommodation center has been set up in Novorossiysk, Mayor Andrey Kravchenko announced.

- A state of emergency has been declared in the city.

Consequences

- According to the latest reports, two people have been killed. Eight people were injured, including a minor.

- The condition of three individuals injured in the Kiev regime’s attack on Novorossiysk is assessed as serious, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar province told journalists.

- Residential buildings, including apartment blocks, as well as a hotel in the city center, sustained damage.

- Seven buildings and 20 vehicles were damaged in the Kiev regime’s attack on Novorossiysk, the operational headquarters reported.

- An apartment building roof caught fire after a drone fell on it, but the flames were put out.

- Twenty vehicles were also damaged, three of which burned completely down.

UAV threat in region

- Operations at Gelendzhik Airport have been restricted, Rosaviatsia reported.

- Additionally, all vessels in Gelendzhik have been prohibited from leaving port due to the threat of attacks by unmanned boats, the head of the administration, Alexey Bogodistov, stated.