Russia successfully redirecting its energy resources to other markets — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia is successfully redirecting its energy resource flows to other markets and destinations, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RBC.

"We see that Russia is quite successfully redirecting its energy resource flows to other destinations, to other markets. We reached an agreement with China, an absolutely unprecedented contract was signed, which is intended to last for many years and will not only ensure good export potential for our respective companies but will also become a strong driver for the development of all associated regions of the Russian Federation, to be sure," he said.

The Kremlin Spokesman noted that European markets are no longer "premium" ones for Russia. "Markets in the East are becoming [premium], and who knows, perhaps other regions will follow, this process is inevitable," he concluded.