MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Every day that the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, as proposed by Russia, is delayed worsens Kiev's position at the negotiating table, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news a briefing.

"They must not forget that with every passing day that the Ukrainian side refuses to negotiate, the Ukrainian side's position in the negotiations will only worsen. This is the real state of affairs. The dynamics on the front lines are more than eloquent evidence of this," he stated.

He also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin highly valued US President Donald Trump's political will to continue to promote the search for a peace resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

"President Putin is open to the search for a peace settlement," Peskov stated.