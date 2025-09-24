Video of Zakharova’s remarks on Kazakh president’s meetings is deepfake — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 24, /TASS/. A video circulating online, which allegedly shows Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commenting on Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s meetings on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, is a deepfake, the ministry said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

"A deepfake using footage of the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is shared online in Kazakh communities. The authentic video is overlaid with AI-generated facial expressions and audio track imitating Maria Zakharova’s voice. The deepfake shows the spokeswoman allegedly commenting on Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s meetings on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. This is a crude and cynical forgery, deliberately spread across Kazakhstan's digital space to provoke a strong emotional response from the public and drive a wedge between Russia and Kazakhstan."

Not a single word in this deepfake is true, as can be easily confirmed by watching the original interview of Zakharova during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2025, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted. The officials also provided a comparison of the deepfake with the original clip for illustrative purposes. The Foreign Ministry stressed that this is neither the first nor an isolated incident of its kind. "All of these provocations carry the familiar hallmarks of Ukrainian intelligence, particularly the Center for Information and Psychological Operations. We urge everyone to verify information shared on social media, including the authenticity of video content, and to trust only official sources," the statement said.