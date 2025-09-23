Incident in skies over Danish capital is attempt to spark NATO-Russia conflict

STOCKHOLM, September 23. /TASS/. The incident in the skies above Copenhagen Airport is an attempt to draw NATO countries into direct conflict with Russia, said Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin.

"The incident in the skies above Copenhagen Airport shows a clear desire to bring NATO countries into direct military confrontation with Russia. Indulging this is unacceptable," the diplomat stated on the Telegram channel of Russia’s diplomatic mission in Denmark.

Barbin stressed that Russia is not interested in escalating tensions in Europe, which could lead to "unpredictable consequences," and rejected accusations against Moscow.

Earlier, Copenhagen Airport was temporarily closed, the facility’s dispatcher service told TASS. Reuters later said, citing Danish police, that operations had resumed. At least 31 flights were diverted due to the UAVs, according to the agency.

Danish police said they had no information on who was operating the drones and noted they were investigating a possible link to a similar incident in Norway. Oslo Airport also suspended operations for more than three hours after detecting a UAV.