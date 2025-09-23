Russian defense minister holds talks with commander-in-chief of Nicaragua’s army

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has held talks with the commander-in-chief of the Army of the Republic of Nicaragua, Julio Cesar Aviles Castillo, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The defense cooperation between Russia and Nicaragua has stood the test of time. It is based on the principles of trust, friendship, mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests. Significant joint work has been done in this direction," Belousov said.

He and Castillo discussed cooperation between the two countries’ defense ministries and pressing issues relating to regional security.

Belousov congratulated the Nicaraguan delegation on the 46th anniversary of the establishment of the Army of Nicaragua and the republic’s Independence Day as he expressed gratitude for the participation of a delegation of Nicaraguan troops in the Zapad 2025 joint strategic drills.

For his part, Castillo addressed the Russian defense chief on behalf of the people of Nicaragua and, separately, the two co-presidents, Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. He also conveyed greetings to all service members from the Russian military who are taking part in the special military operation.