Russia views open ministerial debates within UN on October 24 — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia, as part of its presidency of the UN Security Council, plans holding an open debate at the ministerial level on October 24, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations Kirill Logvinov said in an interview with TASS.

"The central event will be an open debate at the ministerial level, timed to coincide with UN Day on October 24," he said."

"We are planning to base the discussion regarding theses on the imperative of protecting the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, as well as on a role of the world organization resting on a unique mechanism for the collective search for answers to modern challenges, the role of which will only increase as multipolarity develops," he said.

"We intend to focus on the need to overcome the crisis of confidence in the United Nations through the conscientious coordination and implementation of interstate decisions, the adaptation of its system to the altered realities based on leading roles of its member states," the diplomat added.