Deputy head of presidential administration resigns — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian presidential administration’s deputy head Dmitry Kozak has resigned, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"I can confirm that Dmitry Kozak has resigned," he said, specifying that the deputy head had resigned voluntarily.

The spokesman did not say whether the president had already signed the decree on Kozak's resignation. "We have not published the decree. There is no decree," Peskov said.

Kozak is one of the "long-serving" members of the Russian presidential administration. He began working in the Kremlin in 1999 as the deputy head of legal affairs. At the time, Boris Yeltsin was president and Alexander Voloshin was the head of his administration.

After Vladimir Putin was appointed prime minister, Kozak moved to the government, where he headed the apparatus. In 2000, Kozak returned to the Kremlin, becoming first deputy head of the administration.

From 2008 to 2020, he served as the Russian deputy prime minister. He oversaw issues related to the socioe-conomic development of regions, state policy in the field of construction and architecture, housing and utilities, and the division of powers between federal and regional authorities. He also coordinated preparations for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Since 2018, he has been responsible for issues related to the fuel and energy complex, industry, trade, and technological supervision.

Since 2020, Kozak has served as deputy head of the presidential administration.