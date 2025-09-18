Russian air defenses down 106 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Over the past day, Russian air defenses shot down 106 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.
"Air defenses downed 106 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 667 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 84,971 unmanned aerial vehicles, 628 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,157 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,592 multiple rocket launchers, 29,668 field artillery guns and mortars and 42,118 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry added.