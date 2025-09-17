Putin extends counter-sanction restrictions on imports and exports of goods for two years

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to extend restrictions on the import and export of certain products into Russia, imposed in response to Western sanctions, until December 31, 2027.

As part of the decree, the Russian government suspended the export of more than 200 types of goods and equipment previously imported into the country from abroad. The list includes, in particular, technological, telecommunications, and medical equipment, vehicles, agricultural machinery, and electrical equipment. Exceptions were made for friendly countries and goods transported by citizens for personal use.

The first version of the document was dated March 8, 2022, and the restrictions came into effect on the same day. Since then the restrictions were extended several times, including until the end of 2025.

Earlier this week Bloomberg reported that the European Union has postponed the implementation of a new package of sanctions against Russia in order to align its actions with the priorities of the Group of Seven (G7) countries, which the United States has urged to impose stricter restrictions on Russia, as well as China and India. The agency reported that representatives of the G7 governments are working on the next sanctions package against Russia and plan to finalize the text of the document within the next two weeks.