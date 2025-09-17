Russia’s working on resumption of direct flights with US — MFA

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia is working on the resumption of direct flights with the United States, but there is no proper response from the American side yet, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"For our part, today, on the bilateral track with the United States, we are focused, in particular, on the task of resuming direct flights. Unfortunately, there is no proper response from the American side yet. We are making additional efforts, our relevant departments and structures are involved in this work," the deputy minister said.

"We hope that by the time the format that has been called "bilateral consultations on irritants" in recent months is resumed, a more constructive attitude will be formed in Washington and we will make real progress in resolving this issue," Ryabkov added.

Earlier, he noted that Moscow and Washington would try to hold another meeting on irritants in relations before the end of autumn.

Talks on ways to normalize the operation of Russian and US embassies and overcome irritants in bilateral relations were held in the Turkish city of Istanbul on February 27 and April 10. Russia’s delegation to the first and second rounds of consultations was led by Moscow’s Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev, while Washington’s delegation was headed by US Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter. The first meeting, which took place behind closed doors, lasted for over six overs, and the second round of talks lasted for five hours and a half.