LUGANSK, September 17. /TASS/. Russian forces, moving towards the settlement of Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, took under full control two kilometers of the administrative border of the adjacent Lugansk People’s Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Building on their success in the Krasny Liman direction in the Yampol area in the DPR, our troops moved towards this populated area, and, as a result, Russian forces took under control a 2-kilometer stretch of the neighboring LPR’s administrative border," he said.

The military expert added that Ukrainian troops still control two zones of the LPR territory near the settlements of Novogrigorovka (Ukrainan name Novoyegorovka) and Petrovskoye (Ukrainian name Grekovka). Also, a tiny patch of the Serebryanskoye Forestry remains in the so-called grey zone.

Earlier, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, stated that Russian troops had liberated 99.7% of the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic.