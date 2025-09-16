Strike on Doha destroyed architecture of Israeli-Palestinian talks

BAGHDAD, September 17. /TASS/. Israel’s September 9 strike on Doha destroyed the architecture of negotiations between Israel and Palestine, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said during a working visit to Baghdad.

"This week, we once again saw what the uncontrolled crisis in the region leads to. I’m talking about the Israeli air strike on Qatar’s peaceful capital," he said. "It resulted in Doha’s decision to stop its services of a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The architecture of negotiations has been destroyed."

He went on to say that Russia strongly condemns Israel's actions.

"Russia views these events as a blatant violation of the international law and the UN Charter, a violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent country," Shoigu added.