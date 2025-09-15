UK Foreign Office fails to provide evidence of Russian troops launching UAVs into Poland

LONDON, September 15. /TASS/. The UK Foreign Office has been unable to provide Russian ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin with evidence of Russian military involvement in launching drones into Poland.

"On September 15, the ambassador was invited to the Foreign Office, where a formal protest was lodged against him regarding the presence of drones in Polish airspace. The British were asked if they had any evidence that the drones had been launched by the Russian military. They did not provide any. We also asked them to clarify the motives for sending drones towards Poland. Obviously, Russia could not have been interested in this," the embassy said in a comment received by TASS.

"On the contrary, the Kiev leadership has many reasons and opportunities to carry out a false flag operation. It is not difficult to list them. No counterarguments have been presented to us," the embassy noted.

"We reiterate that Russia has no interest in escalating tensions in relations with Poland or NATO. On the contrary, Kiev and its sponsors, who have repeatedly carried out provocations for this purpose, are interested in further inflating militaristic, anti-Russian hysteria. Therefore, it is clear who is at fault," the diplomats added.

According to the embassy, during the conversation at the Foreign Office, the Russian ambassador stated that "no targets on Polish territory were planned during the recent airstrikes on Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities." "Russian representatives have provided detailed explanations in various capitals of NATO and EU countries, as well as in New York during a UN Security Council meeting. We remain ready to discuss this issue with our colleagues from Poland and other interested countries to clarify the circumstances of the incident and prevent escalation," the embassy said in a statement.

About incident

Early on September 10, the Polish army’s operational command announced the destruction of several objects identified as drones after they violated the country’s airspace. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the country’s airspace was violated 19 times in the early morning hours of September 10. In connection with the incident, NATO, at Poland's request, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations with alliance members.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Ukrainian military and industrial facilities in western Ukraine overnight. No targets in Poland were planned. The range of the drones that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 kilometers. Nevertheless, the Defense Ministry said that it is ready to consult with Poland on this matter.

Previously, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that Poland has no evidence of the alleged attack by Russian drones. She explained Poland's actions by saying that the country "needs to keep Russophobia afloat."