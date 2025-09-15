Rosatom CEO, IAEA chief discuss security for Russian nuclear power plants

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi discussed the provision of security at Russian nuclear power plants on the sidelines of the 69th IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Russia’s state atomic energy corporation announced.

"On the sidelines of the 69th IAEA General Conference, running in Vienna from September 15 to September 19, a traditional meeting between Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev, who is leading the Russian delegation at the conference, and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi was held. The sides discussed major issues facing the current and future cooperation between Russia and the IAEA, including against the backdrop of pressing issues on the international agenda. The provision of security at Russian nuclear power plants was discussed, among other issues," Rosatom said in a statement.

"Met Rosatom’s Alexey Likhachev at the IAEAGC to exchange on the important growth of nuclear power, and nuclear safety at the ZNPP (Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - TASS), where the IAEA has maintained a permanent presence since September 2022," Grossi wrote on his page on X.

In turn, Likhachev thanked Grossi for the global nuclear body’s support to Russia in protecting the Zaporozhye nuke plant. "The IAEA stands with us (Rosatom - TASS) not only on festive occasions but also in efforts to protect the Zaporozhye NPP. A huge thank you to the IAEA for these activities," the Rosatom CEO said at an opening ceremony for Russia’s exhibit at the event.

Alexander Trembitsky, the head of Russia’s state technology and ecology watchdog, Rostekhnadzor, and Mikhail Ulyanov, the country's Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, too, attended the meeting.

Earlier reports said a Ukrainian military drone targeted the building of an operating power unit at the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant on September 12. The drone ultimately fell and detonated close to a ventilation pipe in the reactor compartment of the 3rd power unit. This attack marks the second time that Ukrainian forces have targeted Russian nuclear facilities in the past few weeks. On August 24, Ukrainian drones were intercepted near the Kursk NPP, resulting in an explosion that damaged a transformer and temporarily reduced power output.