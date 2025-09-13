Some 10 million people vote in regional elections in Russia — CEC chairwoman

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. About 10 million people across Russia took part in voting in elections at various levels, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said at a briefing.

"Currently, approximately 10 million people have voted nationwide in various elections, which is a fairly decent turnout," she said.

According to the CEC chairwoman, voting is proceeding normally.

"Elections are underway in the vast majority of regions. Our forecasts are that the campaign is proceeding as usual, without any particular incidents," Pamfilova noted.