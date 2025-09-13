Kiev regime does not aspire for peace, interested in continuing conflict — Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 13. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has never strived for peace and all its actions aim to prolong the conflict, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"As soon as the real chance for peace emerged with the arrival of the White House leader ready to get to the crisis’ root causes and seek a stable solution, Zelensky immediately began to renounce all previously voiced peace initiatives. This merely confirms what we have been saying all along: the Kiev regime has never had any aspiration for peace and everything it is doing only aims to continue the conflict, stay in power and continue to exploit its Western handlers," the diplomat said at a session of the UN Security Council.

The Russian envoy noted that as Vladimir Zelensky’s popularity rating and the level of confidence in him are plummeting, "continued combat" becomes a "tool of political survival" for the Ukrainian authorities. Nebenzya reiterated that Zelensky rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to come to Moscow to discuss the Ukrainian settlement while he continues to visit European capitals demanding "arms supplies and increased military aid.".