Russia urges Poland to reconsider its decision on closing border with Belarus — MFA

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia is urging Poland to reconsider its decision to close the border with Belarus and to take into account the potential consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She noted that Polish authorities had decided to shut down all border crossing points with Belarus, including both road and rail, starting at midnight on September 12.

"We urge Warsaw to bear in mind the consequences of taking such destructive steps and to reconsider its decision as soon as possible," Zakharova stressed.