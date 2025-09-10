Russian Defense Ministry ready to hold consultations with Poland 'on this matter'

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry is ready to hold consultations with its Polish counterparts 'on this matter,' the military agency said.

It reported that Russian forces had carried out a strike on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky and Zhitomir regions, as well as on the cities of Vinnitsa and Lvov. No facilities in Poland were planned to be targeted. The range of the unmanned aerial vehicles that have purportedly crossed the Polish border does not surpass 700 kilometers.

"However, we are ready to hold consultations with the Polish Defense Ministry on this matter," the Russian Defense Ministry emphasized.