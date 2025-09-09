Russia to assist in restoration of Syria's energy, humanitarian sectors

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia may assist in the restoration of Syria’s energy and humanitarian areas, according to a statement published by the cabinet of ministers following Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak’s working visit to the Arab Republic. During the visit, Novak held meetings with Syria’s President for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Sheibani, and Secretary-General of the president's office Maher al-Sharaa.

"The parties considered the prospects for interaction between the countries across the entire spectrum of areas of bilateral cooperation. The Russian side noted the possibility of providing assistance in restoring the energy sector and humanitarian area, including the readiness to launch a number of projects to provide the Syrian Arab Republic with fuel, food, and pharmaceutical products," the statement reads.

Cooperation in the cultural, scientific and educational spheres was also discussed. Almost 4,000 Syrians are studying in Russian universities, which could become a good basis for training qualified national personnel, according to the statement.

Novak proposed resuming the work of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, which has proven itself to be a good tool for mutual development in the economic area.

"Russia and Syria are linked by long-standing ties of friendship and partnership, time-tested, based on mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests. We hope that at the new historical stage they will also develop for the benefit of our peoples. The current visit was a good opportunity for a substantive discussion of the prospects for Russian-Syrian relations," Novak said.