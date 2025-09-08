Elation shifts to skepticism after Baku, Yerevan sign agreement in US — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The good feelings about the peace agreement concluded between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the US quickly turned negative after the document was published, as many aspects of its text are as yet unresolved, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the students and faculty of Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University).

He reiterated that the agreements on concluding a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan were based on an agreement reached in 2020-2022 between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"It was decided to conclude it in the United States. That’s the sovereign right of our neighbors," the top Russian diplomat said. "But it is necessary to see how it (the agreement - TASS) will work because all the enthusiasm voiced in the first couple of days following the Washington meeting soon turned to skepticism when the document was published," he explained. "And, as it turns out, far from everything has been coordinated there," Lavrov pointed out.

According to him, such actions are part of a certain approach in foreign policy where "something flashy must be done, and then played up in the information space." "I think that this method has its place but if it results in nothing then it’s just a flash in the pan. As for us, we are interested in the actual conclusion of a peace treaty," the Russian foreign minister emphasized.

About peace treaty

On August 8, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on a peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan and the creation of a transport corridor between the two Transcaucasian republics. It includes seven provisions underscoring Baku and Yerevan’s aspiration for peace without enshrining its details. The declaration noted that the sides had initialed the earlier agreed text of a treaty on establishing peace and restoring relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and will exert efforts toward its final ratification. Additionally, Yerevan and Baku signed a joint address to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to dismiss the Minsk Group.

The text of the agreement ending more than 30 years of confrontation was coordinated back in the spring, however, Azerbaijan insisted on fulfilling a number of conditions before the signing, for instance, on introducing amendments to the Armenian Constitution excluding any territorial claims on Baku. Yerevan refuted Baku’s accusations of having territorial claims but Pashinyan asserted that his government intended to approve a new constitution which must be of a "regional nature.".