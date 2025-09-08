De-dollarization continues, Trump administration draws no conclusions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The process of de-dollarization and the creation of alternative payment platforms is progressing, though US President Donald Trump’s administration has not yet drawn any practical conclusions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing students and lecturers of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

"The trend towards creating alternative platforms and payment and other logistics mechanisms necessary for normal trade, this process is ongoing," he said.

The American leader's actions after his criticism of former US President Joe Biden seem contradictory, Lavrov said. "Trump said that Biden, with his actions regarding the dollar, was causing colossal harm to the Americans and their leading positions in the global financial system. Now, unfortunately, those who are responsible for finances in Donald Trump’s administration have not yet drawn any conclusions from this assessment of their leader," the minister added.

Lavrov recalled that when Trump was running for president, he strongly criticized Biden precisely for putting at risk the dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency. "That’s true. Actions that abuse the role of one’s own currency inevitably undermine confidence in it," he emphasized.