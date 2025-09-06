Russia to press for recognition of Nazi crimes as genocide of Soviet peoples — ambassador

DORTMUND /Germany/, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev has reaffirmed Russia’s ongoing commitment to seeking recognition of the crimes committed by the Third Reich and its accomplices on Soviet territory as acts of genocide against the Soviet peoples.

During a memorial event in Dortmund, timed to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Nechayev highlighted that a total of 27 million Soviet citizens lost their lives in the Great Patriotic War. He emphasized that more than half of these victims were civilians, underscoring the profound human toll of the conflict.

Nechayev stated, "That is why we persistently raise the issue of recognizing the atrocities committed by the Nazi regime against the Soviet people as genocide. Such recognition is entirely justified, and we will continue to insist that the German authorities acknowledge these events in that light."

Reflecting on the post-war era, the ambassador noted that the Soviet Union and Germany embarked on a path of historical reconciliation. "We began this journey together after World War II, and we would not want anyone to attempt to undermine it," he said.

Expressing hope for the future of bilateral relations, Nechayev acknowledged that while Russian-German relations - once vibrant, extensive, and built on a foundation of partnership and trust - are currently strained, he remains optimistic.

"I hope that one day, we will breathe new life into these ties and regain their former strength and momentum," he concluded.