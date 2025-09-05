Medvedev arrives at border with Finland and NATO

SVETOGORSK /Leningrad region/, September 5. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has arrived in Svetogorsk, the Leningrad Region, and visited a checkpoint located right on the border with Finland, a TASS correspondent reports.

"We looked at the border. It’s quiet, peaceful. No one is going anywhere," Medvedev remarked with a laugh. "Not our decision. But we'll see what happens next."

He added that in any case, Russia will take into account the changed nature of relations with Finland due to the country's accession to NATO.