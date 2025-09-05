VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. There will be no need to deploy Western troops on Ukrainian territory after long-term peace agreements have been reached, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"If decisions are reached that lead to long-term peace, then I simply see no point in their [Western troops’] presence on Ukrainian territory," he said.

At a press conference following the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" on September 4, French President Emmanuel Macron said that 26 of its member states confirmed their readiness to participate in sending a military contingent to Ukraine after a ceasefire or peace was established in that country. Macron avoided naming these countries or even the approximate strength of the international contingent that the coalition plans to deploy on Ukrainian territory, so as "not to show cards" to Russia. He added that "several more countries continue to consider their stance." The meeting brought together 35 participants.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on August 30 that the actions of the "coalition of the willing" are aimed at undermining the emerging progress in the Ukrainian settlement following Russian-American talks. Earlier, in an interview with NBC News, he stated that ensuring Ukraine's security guarantees through "foreign military intervention in some part of Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable for Russia.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity."