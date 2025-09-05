Ukraine’s security issues cannot be resolved without considering Russia’s safety — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Ukraine’s safety issues cannot be resolved without considering Russia’s security, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Although every country has the right to choose how to ensure its own security, such issues cannot be resolved without looking at Russia’s safety," the president said.

Putin also cited the common rule, which can be found in European documents: "The security of one country cannot be ensured at the expense of another."

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories.