Trade turnover between Russia, Mongolia up over 17% in 2024 — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Mongolia grew by more than 17% last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojavyn Zandanshatar on the sidelines of the 10th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I should note that overall the situation is developing in a positive direction. Last year, I think, trade turnover grew by more than 17%. There are good results in large, traditional projects," he said.

Putin also expressed hope that the work of the Mongolian delegation within the framework of the forum will be useful, noting that "here live contacts arise with Russian partners and with partners from other countries of the Asia-Pacific region."

"In Beijing, I met with the president and talked about trilateral cooperation, mainly touching on energy issues together with the People’s Republic of China," the Russian president said. "I should note that our interaction with Mongolia, our neighbor, friend and our strategic partner, has independent significance for us, which is one of our priorities," he stressed.

