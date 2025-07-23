Russia’s Supreme Court bans International Satanism Movement

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Supreme Court has recognized the International Satanism Movement as extremist and banned its activity in Russia, a TASS correspondent reported from court.

"The court has satisfied administrative legal claims by Russia’s prosecutor general and the Russian Justice Ministry on recognizing the International Satanism Movement (also known as the International Satanist Movement) as an extremist organization and banning its activities on Russian soil," the court said in a statement.

During the court session, representatives from the oversight agency noted that the movement’s activity aims to undermine the foundation of the constitutional order, promote violence and incite religious hatred.

The court’s decision takes effect immediately. The information on recognizing the movement as extremist will be sent to the Russian Justice Ministry so that it can update the federal list.

Earlier, the State Duma proposed to recognize satanism as an extremist movement, saying that it represents a direct threat to Russia’s national security. Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill supported the draft bill on banning advertisements of occult and magical services as well as upheld the initiative on banning satanism in Russia as an extremist movement.