Norilsk Nickel reach target production of cobalt — First VP

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel reached the target production of cobalt after the revamp of its plant at the Kola site, First Vice President Evgeny Fyodorov said, cited by the Russian mining and metals company.

"Following the renovation of the cobalt plant at the Kola site, the output of this metal, including electrolytic cobalt of premium grades, reached the target productivity," Fyodorov said.

Furthermore, the company continues increasing production of premium nickel, particularly Nornickel plating grade nickel by 30% in 2025, as part of the sales markets diversification strategy. "The increase in the volumes of such products is also planned in 2026," the senior executive added.