One civilian killed, nine injured in Ukrainian attack on Belgorod Region — governor

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked a civilian bus in Russia’s Belgorod Region with the help of a kamikaze drone, one person was killed and nine were injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The Ukrainian military, using a kamikaze drone, attacked a bus that was taking employees of an agricultural company home from work. <...> Unfortunately, a civilian died before the ambulance crew arrived. His injuries were too severe. I extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Another nine people were injured: four women and five men," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that the incident took place in the village of Zozuli in the Borisovsky district.

According to the governor, the victims with shrapnel wounds in various parts of the body have been taken to regional medical institutions, where doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance. He said that the driver tried to save the passengers and stopped at the nearest shelter, at that moment the drone hit the people.

In addition, the roof of a private house was damaged after the drone fell, subsequently detonating. "No one was injured," Gladkov said.