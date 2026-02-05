Armenian parliament speaker says Yerevan has no plans to leave EAEU

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Armenia is not considering leaving the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"As for the EAEU and the [EAEU] Customs Union, we do not believe that we should withdraw from them. We believe that together, we can find a solution that benefits both sides," he pointed out.

On April 4, 2025, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a law to begin the process of the country’s accession to the EU. Earlier, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that this would not automatically launch the process of Yerevan's accession to the association because this issue requires a referendum. According to Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Russia views these actions as the beginning of Armenia's withdrawal from the EAEU. He stated that EU accession is incompatible with EAEU membership. In turn, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan stressed that Yerevan does not intend to leave the EAEU.