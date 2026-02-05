{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Eurasian Economic Union

Armenian parliament speaker says Yerevan has no plans to leave EAEU

Alen Simonyan believes it is possible to find a solution that benefits both sides

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Armenia is not considering leaving the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"As for the EAEU and the [EAEU] Customs Union, we do not believe that we should withdraw from them. We believe that together, we can find a solution that benefits both sides," he pointed out.

On April 4, 2025, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a law to begin the process of the country’s accession to the EU. Earlier, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that this would not automatically launch the process of Yerevan's accession to the association because this issue requires a referendum. According to Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Russia views these actions as the beginning of Armenia's withdrawal from the EAEU. He stated that EU accession is incompatible with EAEU membership. In turn, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan stressed that Yerevan does not intend to leave the EAEU.

Tags
ArmeniaEurasian Economic Union
US and Russia agree to resume high-level military dialogue — EUCOM
The contacts were suspended in the fall of 2021
Read more
Europe attempted to join Ukraine talks in UAE — source
Europe has made several attempts to do so, the sourse said
Read more
First concrete pouring at Paks II NPP is milestone event for nuclear industry — Rosatom
Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev noted that the main phase of work at the Paks construction site has now begun
Read more
EC to persuade US to partially join 20th package of anti-Russia sanctions — Euractiv
Diplomats expect Brussels to present the measures on Friday
Read more
Russia believes agreement on Ukraine should include Donbass recognition — TASS source
Russia sees the aspect concerning the recognition of Donbass by all countries as crucial, the source said
Read more
Roscosmos opens cosmonaut recruitment, taking applications again
The selection process will proceed in two stages: a remote review of applications followed by in-person testing of required skills and physical and psychological indicators
Read more
Ukrainian army launches HIMARS rockets, Neptune missiles, drones at Bryansk Region
The regional governor says one person suffered multiple injuries, 20 private houses, an appartment building were damaged
Read more
Russian troops start using Germes anti-drone MANPADS in special military op zone
Kaisant Research and Production Association said the system had undergone numerous design changes, including aerodynamic improvements, and propellant cell redesign
Read more
Russia needs Barguzin system after New START to guarantee retaliatory strike — analyst
Military analyst Igor Korotchenko says that the system would require missiles with 90% similarity to Yars and Bulava, which are already produced
Read more
Press review: Trump sees Abu Dhabi talks as important and Pakistan mediates US-Iran
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 5th
Read more
Russia-US deal on arms control necessary for humanity’s survival — former US congressman
Dennis Kucinich noted that Russians and Americans share a common interest in nuclear arms reduction
Read more
Five tank cars on fire in Tambov Region
"A fire outbreak at the Kochetovka railway station is being contained in the city of Michurinsk of the Tambov Region," the Russian Ministry of Emergencies said
Read more
Epstein files show how West treats children — Russian Foreign Ministry
"The criminal regime in Kiev continues to be demonstratively supported and protected by its direct sponsors, who pay handsomely for all this - the murders of children in the first place," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Despite problems, New START fulfilled its functions — MFA
New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty initially contributed to discouraging the strategic arms race, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in connection with the document’s expiration
Read more
Il-76 cargo plane from Russia arrives in Cuba — Fidel Castro Foundation
The plane landed at the San Antonio de los Banos military base in Artemisa Province
Read more
NATO plans overt military intervention in Ukraine — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that forces of the Coalition of the Willing are to be led by Britain and France
Read more
OSCE chairman to visit Russia as representative of organization in deep crisis — envoy
The ambassador noted that the agenda for the talks includes "finding ways to overcome the current sad state" of the OSCE
Read more
OSCE bigwigs coming to Moscow for talks on how to bring end to Ukraine conflict
The discussions will focus on the importance of sustained multilateral dialogue
Read more
Saudi Arabia creates passports for camels
According to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the camel ID will be an officially accredited document containing information about the animal, its breed, and its owner
Read more
Security guarantees being floated for Ukraine preclude peace deal — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that he does not know what will be offered to Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi
Read more
Moscow expels German embassy worker as retaliatory measure — Russian MFA
The German diplomatic mission’s head has been handed a note declaring a diplomat at the German embassy in Moscow persona non grata in a tit-for-tat response to a similar move by the German government
Read more
UN Secretary General Guterres urges Russia, US to resume dialogue on arms control
Read more
Top Iranian diplomat denies reports of cancellation of talks with US in Oman
Nuclear talks with the United States are scheduled to be held in Muscat on about 10:00 a.m. February 6, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated
Read more
US wants to secure oil access for years, making Venezuela crucial — VP
US media and experts note that the current meeting in Washington has been convened by the US primarily as part of efforts to counter China and trade disputes with it
Read more
India’s purchases of Russian hydrocarbons benefit both countries — Russian diplomat
Russia is ready to continue close cooperation in this sphere with its partners in India, Maria Zakharova added
Read more
Elon Musk becomes first person ever worth over $800 billion
The surge in Musk’s fortune followed SpaceX’s acquisition of xAI, another company founded by the billionaire
Read more
UAE may issue communique following second round of talks on Ukraine — TASS source
It’s not about a joint document, the source said
Read more
Orban slams Kiev’s use of Hungarians as ‘cannon fodder’
A second citizen of Transcarpathia earlier died during the transportation to a recruitment center
Read more
Power plant accident leaves eastern Cuba without electricity
Local authorities launched recovery efforts
Read more
Knife-wielding man attacks kindergarten in Orenburg Region: what we know
A 25-year-old used a side door to enter the building, wounded a teacher
Read more
Zelensky says 55,000 Ukrainian troops killed since start of special military operation
Many more soldiers remain missing in action, Vladimir Zelensky admits
Read more
US silence on New START sends worst possible signal to nuclear powers — ICAN
According to Alistair Burnett, Head of Communications for the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, the lack of a response from US President Donald Trump is disappointing, making "every crisis more dangerous and increases the risk of mistakes and miscalculation"
Read more
Europe is under censorship and lacks unbiased info on Ukrainian conflict — Orban
The reason behind that is the ban on broadcasting of Russian media in the EU, says Hungarian Prime Minister
Read more
Deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine categorically unacceptable for Russia — MFA
Russia will treat these troops as legitimate military targets, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
First day of resumed talks on Ukraine concludes in Abu Dhabi — Axios reporter
According to the sources, the discussions will resume "on Thursday in the late morning"
Read more
Russia surprised by US sanctions against oil companies after Anchorage
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that sanctions still remain in force
Read more
Russia respects China’s reluctancy to participate in arms limitation accords — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Beijing takes the position that its nuclear potential is incomparable with that of the US and Russia
Read more
Ukraine reports conclusion of Abu Dhabi talks
The first round of the negotiations was held in the UAE capital in late January, the second one started Wednesday
Read more
Euroclear to transfer 3.3 bln euros of revenues from Russian assets to Ukraine
Out of this amount, Ukraine received 1.6 bln euro in July 2025
Read more
Russian envoy to UN urges action against IS terrorists' use of Starlink terminals
Russia expects that the state under whose jurisdiction the relevant technology companies operate will be far sighted, Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
EU representatives agree 90 bln funding mechanism for Kiev — Reuters
According to the report, the ambassadors reached the agreement at a closed-door meeting in Brussels
Read more
Polish PM arrives in Kiev for talks with Zelensky
The officials plan to discuss the preparations for an international conference on the recovery of Ukraine in June, Donald Tusk says
Read more
Epstein’s files mention Zelensky in connection with human trafficking from Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky appears in Epstein's files several dozen times, most prominently in connection with the Jean-Luc Brunel case
Read more
Ukrainians may revolt against Zelensky, West — Internet entrepreneur
Kim Dotcom noted that Western countries have dumped "warehouses full of outdated weapons on Ukraine for hundreds of billions"
Read more
Progress, agreement on POW swap: what is known about results of UAE talks
Russia, the US and Ukraine will agree on dates for new meetings on Ukraine, which will continue the dialogue started in the UAE
Read more
Press review: Russia, Ukraine talks move to new round as New START expires without renewal
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 4th
Read more
Russia assumes parties to New START no longer bound by obligations — MFA
According to the Foreign Ministry, Russia has not received a formal response from the US to its proposal to comply with the New START limitations
Read more
Macron wants to call Putin, conversation to be prepared several days — source
According to the source, the French leader is focused on achieving results
Read more
US may slap Algeria with sanctions for purchasing Russian fighter jets — diplomat
The country has purchased several military jets from Russia
Read more
Military decisions regarding Iran unacceptable and dangerous — UN envoy
These actions may impact whole region, says Vasily Nebenzya
Read more
Russia, Iran have very good cooperation between intelligence services — SVR director
Sergey Naryshkin adds that Russia fully abides by the terms of the strategic partnership agreement signed with Iran in January 2025
Read more
Press review: UN urges flexible arms control and Xi pushes yuan as global reserve currency
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 3rd
Read more
Kiev authorities actively assist terrorists in Africa — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya also noted that Africa is suffering from the uncontrolled supply of Western weapons to the Kiev regime
Read more
Russian scientist copes with mathematical problem unsolved for 190 years
This breakthrough radically changes the understanding of one of the oldest areas of mathematics, crucial to fundamental physics and economics
Read more
Expulsion of Russian firms from Venezuela, US sanctions after Anchorage: Lavrov statements
The Russian foreign minister added that certain actions by the US do not match its statements about the possibilities for economic cooperation with Russia
Read more
India seeks to deepen ties with Russia, expert says
"The Indian side speaks about it quite confidently," Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai Club, said
Read more
Putin, Xi discuss blooming Russia-China relations, exemplary bilateral cooperation
The Russian head of state expressed confidence that bilateral ties will develop sustainably, regardless of the international situation
Read more
Argentina moves to extradite Maduro from US — portal
The judge deemed it necessary to extradite Maduro to Argentina so that he could testify in the case
Read more
Supercam UAVs fitted with flight safety software similar to Flightradar
The software is integrated into the drone's control program and installed at the ground control station
Read more
Nearly 100 drones attack Russian regions overnight: aftermath
A truck driver was injured as a result of falling UAV debris in Bataysk of the Rostov Region
Read more
Deputy chief of EU foreign policy says bloc already at war with Russia
The EU is trying to avoid a conflict that would require the mobilization of the Europeans, Belen Martinez Carbonell says
Read more
Russia supports Cuba amid intensifying pressure — Foreign Ministry
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin discussed with Cuban Ambassador to Moscow Enrique Horta Gonzalez topical issues of further development of bilateral cooperation
Read more
Trump had to immediately accept Putin's New START proposal — US presidential candidate
According to Diane Sare, "great damage has been done to US-Russia relations over the last 13 years, particularly following the color revolution in Ukraine"
Read more
US needs to comply with Russia’s ideas on New START — expert vanden Heuvel
It is time for the United States to wake up, said editor and publisher of The Nation and President of the American Committee for US-Russia Accord
Read more
Incompatibility of EAEU and EU, respect for Armenia’s choice: statements by Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted that Moscow sees Yerevan as an ally and strategic partner
Read more
EU Council confirms refusal of Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia to fund Kiev — document
The EU Council clarified that 30 bln euros of the money will be used to finance Ukraine's budget, and 60 bln euros will go to arms purchases
Read more
Trump to make decision on New START when deems appropriate — media
Bloomberg did not provide any information on when the decision might be made
Read more
Russian companies openly forced out of Venezuela after events in republic — Lavrov
The US forces captured Venezuela's president in early January, President Donald Trump pledged to "run" the country for some period
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russian troops liberated the settlement of Stepanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the settlement of Staroukrainka in the Zaporozhye Region
Read more
Lack of US response on New START, Putin-Xi talks: takeaways from Kremlin aide’s statements
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping "once again noted that the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries are at an unprecedented level"
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy rules out any military solutions against Iran
Vasily Nebenzya recalled that "at the beginning of this year, the campaign to 'denigrate' Iran continued with renewed vigor and insinuations about protests in the country were employed"
Read more
Dmitriev proposes investigating possible family ties between Tusk, Epstein
The special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO responded to Donald Tusk's statements that Jeffrey Epstein was allegedly a Russian spy
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops
Read more
Russia unveils Mi-34M1 helicopter at NAIS exhibition
The helicopter's maximum speed is 220 km/h, and cruising speed is 180 km/h
Read more
New START Treaty’s expiration: reaction in Russia and around the world
Russia plans to act cautiously and analyze the US steps, the Foreign Ministry says
Read more
NATO planning large-scale conflict with Russia within 2-4 years — diplomat
Yulia Zhdanova added there is a "desire to give the processes of Europe's militarization an irreversible character," despite economic stagnation and social pressures
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about new prisoner exchange between Russia, Ukraine
Russia has returned 157 of its servicemen from Ukrainian captivity, and 157 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been transferred in return
Read more
UAE talks discuss ceasefire, territories — source
The source says that some "economic matters" are also within the framework of the negotiations
Read more
Swiss foreign minister to be tried at ICC for alleged complicity in crimes in Gaza
The Foreign Ministry said it had taken note of the statement
Read more
US starts new nuclear arms race to try to outpace Russia — expert
Professor Peter Kuznick warns that there are US nuclear experts who believe in a victory in hypothetic parallel wars with Russia, China, North Korea
Read more
Epstein files, Zelensky follows in Nazi footsteps: Foreign Ministry statements
According to Maria Zakharova, the Kiev regime is engaged in "a most real linguistic genocide" as it persecutes Russian-speaking people
Read more
Russia effectively redirects gas supplies to new countries — foreign ministry
Maria Zakharova highlighted that Russia had effectively turned the main vector of gas supplies to new centers of global economic growth
Read more
Unreasonable to ask China joining nuclear disarmament today — diplomat
The Chinese official stressed that Beijing "always keeps its nuclear strength at the minimum level required by national security, and never engages in arms race with anyone"
Read more
End of Russia-US nuclear accords: on Feb 5 world left without New START Treaty
The expired agreement between Moscow and Washington came into effect in 2011
Read more
Ukrainian army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 115 UAVs in past day
20 people were injured, two of them are in severe condition, the regional crisis center says
Read more
Kremlin neither denies nor confirms reports about Macron adviser's visit
The Elysee Palace has neither denied nor confirmed these reports, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russia strongly condemns assassination of Gaddafi’s son
Russia hopes that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and those responsible will be brought to justice, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
British police identify body found in Cyprus in January as that of Russian tycoon
The cause of Uralkali ex-CEO Vladislav Baumgertner's death has not been identified so far, a police officer said
Read more
Kalashnikov introduces major software update to its SKAT-350M UAV last year
The changes were made amid appeals from customers
Read more
Russia wants normal relations with EU, but ball is on Europe’s side — diplomat
Alexander Volgarev says that Moscow wants a European security architecture on the basis of equality
Read more
French presidential diplomatic advisor visited Moscow on February 3 — L’Express
The Elysee Palace has not yet responded to TASS' request to confirm the report about a potential meeting between Bonne and Yury Ushakov
Read more
Russia returns 157 servicemen, three Kursk residents as part of prisoner swap — top brass
The Defense Ministry added that the Kiev regime returned three Russian citizens, residents of the Kursk Region
Read more
India-China relations may provide important impetus to future of BRICS — expert
Andrey Bystritsky highlighted that this issue is of paramount importance for both nations, as they are the two largest countries in the world, collectively representing nearly half of humanity
Read more
Russian cosmonauts completed 176 spacewalks
The Roscosmos State Space Corporation noted that a total of 491 spacewalks have been conducted worldwide
Read more
'Positive progress:' What we know about Abu Dhabi talks on Ukraine
According to Kirill Dmitriev, some progress has been made in the negotiation process on a peace agreement with Ukraine, although warmongers seek to obstruct it
Read more
Russia not imposing itself as mediator between Iran, US — Lavrov
The top diplomat confirms Russia's commitment to enforce any agreements between Israel, Iran
Read more
US intends to work with Russia, China to reduce nuclear arsenals — Vance
US Vice President said in an interview with US journalist Megyn Kelly
Read more
Atmosphere at Abu Dhabi talks more businesslike than at all previous meetings — source
The source said that there were also disagreements
Read more
Ukraine’s military shells Russia’s borderline Kursk Region 16 times over past day
The regional governor says that no casualties were reported in the period
Read more
FACTBOX: Strategic arms agreements between the Soviet Union/Russia and the US
The arms limitation negotiations between the Soviet Union and the United States began in 1969
Read more
Russia regrets expiration of New START Treaty — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow views the expiration of the treaty negatively
Read more