Jennifer Lopez to perform in St. Petersburg on occasion of fiftieth birthday

ST. PETERSBURG, August 11. /TASS/. US singer Jennifer Lopez will give a concert in St. Petersburg on Sunday as part of the It’s My Party tour on the occasion of her fiftieth birthday. Lopez will visit St. Petersburg for the first time in seven years, says press service of the show organizer - Matreshka Concerts.

The singer celebrated her birthday on July 24.

"The audience will be able to see the It’s My Party show on August 11, 2019," the press service says. "The diva gave her first and so far the only recital in St. Petersburg in 2012. The singer returns after seven long years with the It’s My Party show to celebrate her jubilee together with you," the show organizer says.

Lopez prepared "numerous surprises: the entire night of hits of Jenny from the Block times, incredible choreography, magnificent attire and decorations" for the concert, the organizers noted.

Jennifer Lopez is an actress, singer, dancer, fashion designer, and producer. She entered the musical industry with the debut studio album On the 6 in 1999.